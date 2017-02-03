Share Apache Mesos Best Practices, Lessons Learned, and More at MesosCon Events in 2017

MesosCon is an annual conference held in three locations around the globe and organized by the Apache Mesos community in partnership with The Linux Foundation. The events bring together users and developers of the open source orchestration framework to share and learn about the project and its growing ecosystem.

The MesosCon program committee is now seeking proposals from speakers with fresh ideas, enlightening case studies, best practices, or deep technical knowledge to share with the Apache Mesos community at MesosCon North America, Asia, and Europe in 2017.

All MesosCon events this year will be held directly following Open Source Summit in China, North America, and Europe. Event dates are as follows:

MesosCon Asia June 21 - 22, 2017 in Beijing, China

MesosCon North America September 14 - 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, USA

MesosCon Europe October 26 - 27, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic

Last year, experts from Uber, Twitter, PayPal, and Hubspot, among many others shared how they use Apache Mesos at MesosCon North America.

Best practices, lessons learned, and case studies are again among the topics the program committee is seeking for 2017. Some sample proposal topics include:

Best practices and lessons on deploying and running Mesos at scale

Deep dives and tutorials into Mesos

Interesting extensions to Mesos (e.g new communication models, support for new containerizers, new resource types and allocation models, etc.)

Improvements/additions to the Mesos ecosystem (packaging systems, monitoring, log aggregation, load balancing etc, service discovery)

New frameworks

Micro Service Design

Continuous Delivery / DevOps (automating into production)

Submit a proposal to speak at MesosCon Asia » The deadline is March 25.

Submit a proposal to speak at MesosCon North America » The deadline is May 20.

Submit a proposal to speak at MesosCon Europe » The deadline is July 8.

Not interested in speaking but want to attend? Linux.com readers receive 5% off the “attendee” registration with code LINUXRD5.

Register for MesosCon Asia » Save $125 through April 30.

Register for MesosCon North America » Save $200 through July 2.

Register for MesosCon Europe » Save $200 through August 27.

