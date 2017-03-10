This Week in Open Source News: Vault7 Wikileaks Details & Industry Comments Emerge, Updates to Skype for Linux & More

This week in open source news, the massive Wikileaks document release prompts industry leaders to comment, Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols reviews the latest updates and features for Skype for Linux, and more! Keep reading to stay on top of this busy OSS news week!

1) CIA "Vault7" leaks involving weaponized exploits used against operating systems including Linux were likely the work of a "dissatisfied insider."

C.I.A. Scrambles to Contain Damage From WikiLeaks Documents- The New York Times

Linux Foundation CTO Nicko Van Someren comments on Vault7, explaining that open source is more secure, thanks to continuous updates.

The Linux Foundation Responds to Wikileaks' CIA Hacking Revelations- The Inquirer

2) Video conferencing has returned to Microsoft's Skype for Linux.

What's New in the Skype for Linux Beta- ZDNet

3) Microsoft backs Qualcomm's ARM server efforts and announces a partnership with chipmaker Cavium for using ARM-based data center chips.

Microsoft Partners With Qualcomm To Open Floodgates For ARM-Based Data Center- Forbes

4) Google implements emergency patching plan to repair a “pernicious” software vulnerability that infected thousands of 2015 OSS projects.

Google Leads ‘Guerilla Patching’ of Big Vulnerability in Open Source Projects