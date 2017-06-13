December 29, 2016
Cloud Foundry Summit 2017
June 13, 2017
Santa Clara Convention Center
Santa Clara, CA 95054United States
Cloud Foundry Summit is the premier event for enterprise app developers. Want to focus on innovation and streamline your development pipeline? Summit 2017 will make you an expert in microservices and continuous delivery in your language or framework of choice. Fast-track yourself and your business with the quickest way to deliver apps!
