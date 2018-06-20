June 4, 2018
Click Here!
Xen Project Developer and Design Summit
June 20, 2018
Crowne Plaza Nanjing Jiangning
China
Jiangningchina 32 2111100
The Xen Developer and Design Summit brings together the Xen Project’s community of developers and power users for their annual conference. The conference is about sharing ideas and the latest developments, sharing experience, planning, collaboration and above all to have fun and to meet the community that defines the Xen Project.
-
- Log in or register to post comments
- Print This
- Like (0 likes)