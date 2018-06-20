June 4, 2018

Xen Project Developer and Design Summit

June 20, 2018
Crowne Plaza Nanjing Jiangning
Jiangning
china
32 2111100
China

The Xen Developer and Design Summit brings together the Xen Project’s community of developers and power users for their annual conference. The conference is about sharing ideas and the latest developments, sharing experience, planning, collaboration and above all to have fun and to meet the community that defines the Xen Project.

Click Here!