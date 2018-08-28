June 4, 2018
Click Here!
CHAOSSCON
August 28, 2018
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4Canada
Meet the CHAOSS community and the tools used by several open source projects, communities, and engineering teams to track and analyze their development activities, communities health, diversity, risk, and value.
This conference will show CHAOSS updates, use cases, and hands-on workshops for developers, community managers, project managers, and anyone interested in measuring open source project health.
-
- Log in or register to post comments
- Print This
- Like (0 likes)