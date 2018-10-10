June 7, 2018
Cloud Foundry Summit Europe
October 10, 2018
Congress Center Basel
4058 BaselSwitzerland
From startups to the Fortune 500, Cloud Foundry is used by enterprises around the globe to automate, scale and manage cloud apps throughout their lifecycle. Cloud Foundry Summit Europe is the premier event for end users to learn the platform from those who build and use it every day. Join hundreds of developers in Basel to learn how to run apps at scale – using a platform or containers on multiple clouds.
