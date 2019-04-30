January 3, 2019
Linux Storage, Filesystem & Memory Management Summit
April 30, 2019
Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino
San Juan 00907Puerto Rico
The Linux Storage, Filesystem & Memory Management Summit gathers the foremost development and research experts and kernel subsystem maintainers to map out and implement improvements to the Linux filesystem, storage and memory management subsystems that will find their way into the mainline kernel and Linux distributions in the next 24-48 months.
