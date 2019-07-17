January 3, 2019
Open Source Summit Japan
July 17, 2019
105-6305
Tokyo
Tokyo
Japan
Toranomon Hills Forum
Open Source Summit Japan is the leading conference in Japan connecting the open source ecosystem under one roof, providing a forum for technologists and open source industry leaders to collaborate and share information, learn about the latest in open source technologies and find out how to gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.
