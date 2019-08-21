Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) is the premier vendor-neutral technical conference where developers working on embedded Linux and industrial IoT products and deployments gather for education and collaboration, paving the way for innovation. Attend, and join 800+ technical experts paving the way for transformation in these key areas from across the globe for education, collaboration and deep dive learning opportunities.

For the first time in 2019, Embedded Linux Conference North America will co-locate with Open Source Summit North America. Learn More