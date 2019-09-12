February 12, 2019
Linux Kernel Maintainer Summit
September 12, 2019
Corinthia Hotel Lisbon
1099-031 LisbonPortugal
The Linux Kernel Maintainer Summit brings together the world’s leading core kernel developers to discuss the state of the existing kernel and plan the next development cycle. This is an invite-only event.
Linux Kernel Summit technical tracks are offered at Linux Plumbers Conference 2019 and are open to all LPC attendees. More information, including how to register, will be available in the coming months.
