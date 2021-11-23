Register for Ohio LinuxFest 2021

The Ohio LinuxFest is re-emerging as we reboot Open Libre Free Conference as a hybrid event. Re-emergence can mean simply reopening our non-profit for in-person operation. But to us, it is an invitation to reconsider how you use, experience, modify, and distribute technology in the new economy.

Perhaps you are considering re-emerging in a new career path, want to upcycle a computer as a gift or have creative ideas to resolve current challenges. Free Software has the solutions.

Gathering once again after 25 long months, Open Libre Free Conference returns to Hyatt Regency Columbus on Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Join us for a fall classic tradition of 19 years: We’re bringing back many of the features that we all love such as Tech Talks, OLFI Training, Exhibits, Birds of a Feather, Annual Fundraising Raffle, and Receptions. And, with the help of the Linux Foundation, we are re-emerging for a celebration of what has made Linux great for 30 years.

Come join us for a fully masked and vaxxed show. Don’t risk disappointment as we won’t sell tickets at the door. Respond quickly as only 300 tickets will be sold until we sell out or by November 26.