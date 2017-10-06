This Week in Open Source: Linux Foundation Launches Open Source Networking Event Series, Skype For Linux Keeps Expanding, & More

This week in Linux and open source news, The Linux Foundation kicks off new Open Source Networking events, Skype for Linux keeps gaining new features.

1) In an effort to drive vendor collaboration, The Linux Foundation is kicking off new "OSN" series in Paris, Milan, Stockholm, London, Tel Aviv and Japan

Linux Foundation to Hold Global Open Source Networking Events, Looks to Foster Local Provider, Vendor Collaboration- FierceTelecom

2) Skype for Linux keeps gaining the features found in the Windows and Mac versions.

Microsoft Closes the Gap Between Skype for Windows and Linux- eWeek

3) EdgeX Foundry is making its first major code release available later this month

EdgeX’s Barcelona Release Sets Path for Open Source IoT- SDxCentral

4) "Mozilla has announced the latest recipients of its Open Source Support grants, totaling $539,000."

Mozilla Funds Open Source Projects with Half a Million in Grants- TechCrunch

5) Google researchers have discovered at least three software bugs in a widely used software package that might affect Linux-running devices.

Code-Execution Flaws Threaten Users of Routers, Linux, and Other OSes- Ars Technica