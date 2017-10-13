This Week in Open Source News: OpenMessaging Project Launches, Hyperledger Offers MOOC & More

1) "The goal of the effort is to provide a vendor-neutral open standard for distributed messaging and stream."

Linux Foundation Launches OpenMessaging Project- Enterprise Networking Planet

2) Hyperledger's new MOOC to offer free training to those interested in learning more about blockchain tech.

Linux Foundation and Hyperledger Launch Blockchain Training Course- Banking Technology

3) "Open source community leader ONAP is teaming up with standards body MEF to further harmonize open source efforts ahead of 5G."

ONAP Collaborates with MEF on Open Source Efforts, Reaches ‘Tipping Point’ in Subscribers Participating- Wireless Week

4) Purism's Librem 5 FOSS privacy-focused phones to be fully funded.

Purism Linux Smartphone Makes its $1.5 Million Crowdfunding Goal- ZDNet

5) Alibaba Cloud to join and Red Hat's Certified Cloud and Service Provider program with the goal of flexibility and choice.

Alibaba Cloud, Red Hat Look to Boost Flexibility with Open Source- Computer Business Review