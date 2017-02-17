This Week in Open Source News: Linux Foundation Training Provides Crucial Team Education, Open Source Leadership Summit News & More

This week in Linux and open source news, John Shewchuk explains why training programs like that of The Linux Foundation are key to educating enterprise teams, many announcements from Open Source Leadership Summit in Lake Tahoe, and more! Keep reading to stay OSS-informed!

1) Journalist John Shewchuk explains that The Linux Foundation's training courses are an excellent way for businesses to avoid blindly leaping into the open source movement.

Why Enterprises Should Embrace Open Source- The Next Web

2) Want to know how your business can get the most from open source? This free ebook can help.

Linux Foundation Releases Business Open Source Basics Ebook- ZDNet

3) "Renesas has joined the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) project, which provides a base layer for industrial-grade open-source software for civil infrastructure."

Renesas Joins Industrial Linux Organization- ElectronicsWeekly.com

4) Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director of the Hyperledger Project, shares 1-year milestone blog during Open Source Leadership Summit Hyperledger Blockchain Turns One – Director Brian Behlendorf Updates- BlockChainNews.com

5) "The city will investigate how long it will take and how much it will cost to build a Windows 10 client ahead of a vote on whether to replace its Linux-based OS from 2021. Linux Champion Munich Takes Decisive Step Towards Returning to Windows- TechRepublic