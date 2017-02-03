This Week in Open Source News: OSS Leaders Oppose Immigration Ban, $800 Linux Laptop Announced & More

This week in open source and Linux news, open source industry leaders and executives have been vocally against President Trump's immigration ban, the newly-announced KDE laptop could cost you more than 1.3k, and more! Keep reading to stay on top of this busy news week.

open-source-immigration.png

Open source leaders such as Jim Zemlin and Abby Kearns voice objection to President Trump's immigration ban in official organization statements. Creative Commons Zero Pixabay

1) Open source industry leaders- including Jim Zemlin, Jim Whitehurst, and Abby Kearns- are firing back at President Trump's immigration ban with firm opposition.

Linux Leadership Stands Against Trump Immigration Ban- ZDNet

Trump's Executive Order on Immigration: Open Source Leaders Respond- CIO

Linux, OpenStack, Citrix Add Their Voices in Opposition to Immigration Ban- SDxCentral

2) KDE announces new partnership with Slimbook to produce a laptop designed for running KDE Neon.

Would You Pay $800 For a Linux Laptop?-The Verge

3) The Linux Foundation has grown over the past 17 years to encompass much more than just Linux.

How The Linux Foundation Goes Beyond the Operating System to Create the Largest Shared Resource of Open-Source Technology- HostingAdvice.com

4) American Express to contribute code and engineers to Hyperledger as newest backer.

AmEx Joins JPMorgan, IBM in Hyperledger Effort- Bloomberg