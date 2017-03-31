This Week in Open Source News: Cloud Foundry Launches Certification Program, Google Creates Home For Open Source & More
This week in open source and Linux news, Cloud Foundry releases its new certification program for developers, Google creates a new home-base for its open source initiatives, and more! Read on to stay in the open source loop!
1) Cloud Foundry launches “the world’s largest cloud-native developer certification initiative.”
Cloud Foundry Launches its Developer Certification Program- TechCrunch
2) Google has launched opensource.google.com
Google Builds New Home For Everything Open Source- CIO Dive
3) Hyperledger Executive Director Brian Behlendorf talks about the "possibilities blockchain offers for transparent, efficient and quickly executed transactions" in this interview.
Hyperledger Chief: Live Blockchain Solutions in Trade Finance This Year- Global Trade Review
4) AT&T continues long history of open source involvement with new Linux Foundation membership.
AT&T Takes Up Membership in The Linux Foundation, Furthers Open Source Efforts- Fierce Telecom
5) Attackers have been targeting developers present on GitHub since January.
Open-Source Developers Targeted in Sophisticated Malware Attack- PCWorld
