March 31, 2017

This Week in Open Source News: Cloud Foundry Launches Certification Program, Google Creates Home For Open Source & More

Cloud Foundry has partnered with the Linux Foundation to deliver its new certification program through an eLearning infrastructure.
This week in open source and Linux news, Cloud Foundry releases its new certification program for developers, Google creates a new home-base for its open source initiatives, and more! Read on to stay in the open source loop!

1) Cloud Foundry launches “the world’s largest cloud-native developer certification initiative.”

Cloud Foundry Launches its Developer Certification Program- TechCrunch

2) Google has launched opensource.google.com

Google Builds New Home For Everything Open Source- CIO Dive

3) Hyperledger Executive Director Brian Behlendorf talks about the "possibilities blockchain offers for transparent, efficient and quickly executed transactions" in this interview.

Hyperledger Chief: Live Blockchain Solutions in Trade Finance This Year- Global Trade Review

4) AT&T continues long history of open source involvement with new Linux Foundation membership.

AT&T Takes Up Membership in The Linux Foundation, Furthers Open Source Efforts- Fierce Telecom

5) Attackers have been targeting developers present on GitHub since January.

Open-Source Developers Targeted in Sophisticated Malware Attack- PCWorld

