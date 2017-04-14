This Week in Open Source: Heather Kirksey Nominated Finalist in WiC Awards, Ubuntu's Uncertainty Continues & More

This week in open source and Linux news, The Linux Foundation/OPNFV's very own Heather Kirksey is recognized for her leadership as a finalist in Light Reading's WiC awards, Ubuntu's uncertainty grows, and more. Read on to say current in developing OSS stories!

1) The Linux Foundation/OPNFV's Heather Kirksey is a finalist in Light Reading's Women in Comms Leading Lights awards!

WiC Leading Lights: Meet the 2017 Finalists- Light Reading

2) Ubuntu's week of surprising revelations and major shifts continues.

Ubuntu Linux Uncertainty Continues as Canonical CEO Walks Away- betanews

3) Keith Townsend makes a case for why you should follow Linux Foundation Projects PNDA, DPDK, and Open vSwitch.

3 Linux Foundation Networking Projects Your Business Needs to Know- TechRepublic

4) Carol Wilson continues a knowledge share from last week's Open Networking Summit in Santa Clara, CA

5 More Key Takeaways From ONS- Light Reading

5) A new project will allow users to run Android apps on top of current Linux Distros.

Running Android Apps On Any Linux Distro Run PC/Laptop is Now Possible With Anbox- TechWorm