This Week in Open Source News: EdgeX Foundry Garners Attention, OSS Security Holes Abound & More
This week in open source and Linux news, EdgeX Foundry is picking up attention among "cloud players," recently published study finds many security issues in OSS & more! Keep reading, stay in the know.
1) Cloud players are getting serious about Edge Computing and efforts like EdgeX Foundry are a "step in the right direction."
Linux Foundation Announces EdgeX Foundry To Drive Standardization of Edge Computing- Forbes
2) New study finds high number of ubiquitous open source security issues.
Open Source Security Audit 'Should Be a Wake-Up Call'- ADT Magazine
3) New research comparing acceptance rates of contributions from men and women in an OSS community finds women's contributions accepted more often than men's -- except when gender is identifiable.
Study Finds Gender Bias in Open-Source Programming- Phys.org
4) The latest version of Linux has been released under the moniker "Fearless Coyote."
New Features and Fixes in Linux 4.11- SDTimes
5) New white paper by The Linux Foundation seeks to examine how [standards and open source] can live in harmony.
Linux Foundation Zeros in on Harmonizing Open Source, Standards- FierceWireless
