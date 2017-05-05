May 5, 2017

This Week in Open Source News: EdgeX Foundry Garners Attention, OSS Security Holes Abound & More

exf_open_interop.png

EdgeX Foundry
The recently announced EdgeX Foundry is already garnering attention from industry heavyweights looking towards Edge Computing.

EdgeX Foundry

This week in open source and Linux news, EdgeX Foundry is picking up attention among "cloud players," recently published study finds many security issues in OSS & more! Keep reading, stay in the know.

1) Cloud players are getting serious about Edge Computing and efforts like EdgeX Foundry are a "step in the right direction."

Linux Foundation Announces EdgeX Foundry To Drive Standardization of Edge Computing- Forbes

2) New study finds high number of ubiquitous open source security issues.

Open Source Security Audit 'Should Be a Wake-Up Call'- ADT Magazine

3) New research comparing acceptance rates of contributions from men and women in an OSS community finds women's contributions accepted more often than men's -- except when gender is identifiable.

Study Finds Gender Bias in Open-Source Programming- Phys.org

4) The latest version of Linux has been released under the moniker "Fearless Coyote."

New Features and Fixes in Linux 4.11- SDTimes

5) New white paper by The Linux Foundation seeks to examine how [standards and open source] can live in harmony.

Linux Foundation Zeros in on Harmonizing Open Source, Standards- FierceWireless

