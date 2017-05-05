This Week in Open Source News: EdgeX Foundry Garners Attention, OSS Security Holes Abound & More

This week in open source and Linux news, EdgeX Foundry is picking up attention among "cloud players," recently published study finds many security issues in OSS & more! Keep reading, stay in the know.

1) Cloud players are getting serious about Edge Computing and efforts like EdgeX Foundry are a "step in the right direction."

Linux Foundation Announces EdgeX Foundry To Drive Standardization of Edge Computing- Forbes

2) New study finds high number of ubiquitous open source security issues.

Open Source Security Audit 'Should Be a Wake-Up Call'- ADT Magazine

3) New research comparing acceptance rates of contributions from men and women in an OSS community finds women's contributions accepted more often than men's -- except when gender is identifiable.

Study Finds Gender Bias in Open-Source Programming- Phys.org

4) The latest version of Linux has been released under the moniker "Fearless Coyote."

New Features and Fixes in Linux 4.11- SDTimes

5) New white paper by The Linux Foundation seeks to examine how [standards and open source] can live in harmony.

Linux Foundation Zeros in on Harmonizing Open Source, Standards- FierceWireless