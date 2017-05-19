May 19, 2017

This Week in Open Source News: Google Fuchsia Pros & Cons, Microsoft's Steady Linux Embrace & More

flower-fuchsia.jpg

Fuchsia
Jack Wallen explores the new Google Fuchsia platform and considers whether or not it lives up to it's status as "the next Android."
Creative Commons Zero

This week in OSS & Linux news, Jack Wallen shares a rundown of Google Fuchsia features and how they affect Android, Microsoft can no longer ignore Linux in the data center, & more! Read on to stay open-source-informed!

1) Jack Wallen shares pros and cons of Google Fuchsia

What Fuchsia Could Mean For Android- TechRepublic

2) "Microsoft is bridging the gap with Linux by baking it into its own products."

How Microsoft is Becoming a Linux Vendor- CIO

3) Sprint's CP30 "is designed to streamline mobile core architecture by collapsing multiple components into as few network nodes as possible."

Sprint Debuts Open Source NFV/SDN Platform Developed with Intel Labs- Wireless Week

4) Move over, Siri! Open source Mycroft is here to assist us.

This Open-Source AI Voice Assistant Is Challenging Siri and Alexa for Market Superiority- Forbes

5) Heterogenous memory management is being added to the Linux kernel. Here's what that will mean for machine learning hardware:

Faster Machine Learning is Coming to the Linux Kernel- InfoWorld

Click Here!