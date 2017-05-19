This Week in Open Source News: Google Fuchsia Pros & Cons, Microsoft's Steady Linux Embrace & More

This week in OSS & Linux news, Jack Wallen shares a rundown of Google Fuchsia features and how they affect Android, Microsoft can no longer ignore Linux in the data center, & more! Read on to stay open-source-informed!

1) Jack Wallen shares pros and cons of Google Fuchsia

What Fuchsia Could Mean For Android- TechRepublic

2) "Microsoft is bridging the gap with Linux by baking it into its own products."

How Microsoft is Becoming a Linux Vendor- CIO

3) Sprint's CP30 "is designed to streamline mobile core architecture by collapsing multiple components into as few network nodes as possible."

Sprint Debuts Open Source NFV/SDN Platform Developed with Intel Labs- Wireless Week

4) Move over, Siri! Open source Mycroft is here to assist us.

This Open-Source AI Voice Assistant Is Challenging Siri and Alexa for Market Superiority- Forbes

5) Heterogenous memory management is being added to the Linux kernel. Here's what that will mean for machine learning hardware:

Faster Machine Learning is Coming to the Linux Kernel- InfoWorld