This Week in Open Source News: Linux Foundation Welcomes New Chief of Staff, Broad Releases OSS Version of Genomic Analysis Software & More

This week in Linux and open source news, The Linux Foundation welcomes Sheryl Chamberlain as new Chief of Staff as the organization's collection of projects continues to grow, genomic analysis software opens up & more! Read on for the latest in OSS news.

sheryl-chamberlainq.jpg

Sheryl Chamberlain joins The Linux Foundation this week as Chief of Staff to help oversee the organization's continued growth. Used with permission

1) The Linux Foundation welcomes Sheryl Chamberlain as new Chief of Staff to oversee projects.

Linux Foundation Grows So Much it Hires a Chief of Staff- SDxCentral

2) Broad's new open source genomic analysis software features new tools and rebuilt architecture.

Broad Releases Open Source Version of Genomic Analysis Software- Health Data Management

3) The Linux Foundation's General Manager of Networking & Orchestration, Arpit Joshipura, shares thoughts on how the network has come and where it needs to go.

Can the Open-Source Network Buzz Grow Up Into Enterprise-Ready Solutions?- SiliconANGLE

4) Tech industry heavyweights release open platform for creating network of deployed services

Google, IBM and Lyft Launch Istio, an Open-Source Platform for Managing and Securing Microservices- TechCrunch

5) "Post Unity, how will the transition to GNOME work?"

Distro Watch for Ubuntu Lovers: What's Ahead in Linux Land- The Register