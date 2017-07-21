This Week in Open Source News: Top 5 Virtualization Trends, New Mozilla OSS Speech Recognition Project & More

This week in Linux and open source headlines, ONAP leads the way in the automation trend, Mozilla launches new, open source speech recognition project, and more! Get up to speed with the handy Linux.com weekly digest!

1) With automation being one of the top virtualization trends of 2017, The Linux Foundation's ONAP is credited with moving the industry forward

Top Five Virtualization Trends of 2017- RCRWireless

2) Mozilla has launched a new open source project speech recognition system that relies on online volunteers to submit voice samples and validate them.

Common Voice: Mozilla Is Creating An Open Source Speech Recognition System- Fossbytes

3)In addition to membership growth, EdgeX Foundry has launched a series of technical training sessions to help developers get up to speed on the project.

Linux’s EdgeX IoT Group Adds Members, Forms Governing Team- SDxCentral

4) Multicore Association announces availability of an enhanced implementation of its Multicore Task Management API (MTAPI.)

Open Source Tools Set to Help Parallel Programming of Multicores- ElectronicsWeekly.com

5) "OCI 1.0 will ensure consistency at the lowest levels of infrastructure, and push the container wars battlefront up the stack."

OCI 1.0 Container Image Spec Finds Common Ground Among Open Source Foes- TechTarget