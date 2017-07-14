This Week in Open Source: OSS as New Normal in Data, New Linux Foundation Kubernetes MOOC

This week in open source and Linux news, Hortonworks CTO considers why open source is the new normal in analytics, new Linux Foundation edX MOOC called a "no-brainer" and more! Read on for the top headlines of the week

1) Hortonworks CTO unpacks how open source data architectures are "now considered mainstream in the IT environments and are widely deployed in live production in several industries."

Open Source Is The New Normal In Data and Analytics - Forbes

2) Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols calls new Linux Foundation Kubernetes MOOC a "no-brainer."

Linux Foundation Offers Free Introduction to Kubernetes Class - ZDNet

3) "Lyft’s move is part of a greater trend among tech companies to open-source their internal tools for performing machine learning work."

Lyft to Open-Source some of its AI Algorithm Testing Tools - VentureBeat

4) The Linux Foundation has become a catalyst for the shift toward network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN)

How is The Linux Foundation Shaping Telecom? - RCRWireless News

5) You can now download a flavor of the popular Linux distribution to run inside Windows 10

Ubuntu Linux is Available in the Windows Store- engadget