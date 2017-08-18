This Week in Open Source News: Dronecode's Lorenz Meier Receives MIT Accolades, Docker Valuation Hits $1.3B & More

This week was a busy one for open source enterprise wins! Read the latest installment of our weekly digest to stay on the cutting edge of OSS business beats.

1) The Linux Foundation's Dronecode project receives accolades for the creator of its PX4 project; Lorenz Meier has been recognized by MIT Technology Review in its annual list of Innovators Under 35.

Dronecode’s Meier Named to MIT Technology Review’s Prestigious List- Unmanned Aerial Online

2) "New round places company’s raised cash at more than $250m as the container application market value soars to $2.7bn."

From Startup To An Open Source Giant. Docker Valuation Hits $1.3B Amid Fresh Funding Round- Data Economy

3) "One of the keys to Ubuntu’s success has been heavy optimization of the standard Linux kernel for cloud computing environments."

Cloud-Optimized Linux: Inside Ubuntu’s Edge in AWS Cloud Computing- Silicon Angle

4) Microsoft announced purchase of a startup called Cycle Computing for an "undisclosed sum". While it doesn't have the name recognition of some of its peers, the startup has played a pivotal role in cloud computing today.

Microsoft Just Made a Brilliant Acquisition in Cloud Wars Against Amazon, Google- Business Insider

5) Open source content management system was initially released without frills or fanfare. After 2,600 commits, the 1.0 version is ready to tackle the blogging giants.

Ghost, the Open Source Blogging System, is Ready For Prime Time- TechCrunch