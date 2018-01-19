January 19, 2018

This Week in Open Source News: Barcelona Chooses Linux, Open Source 3D Printing Majorly Cuts Costs & More

Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain is a fan of Linux: Its city council has announced a plan to purge proprietary software in favor of open source.
1) Barcelona picks Linux for "full technological sovereignty."

Windows vs Linux: Open Source Beats Microsoft to Win Barcelona's Backing- ZDNet

2) Open source 3D printing results in savings of "over 17,000% when compared to commercial slot die systems for laboratories” a study finds.

Open Source 3D Printing Cuts Cost From $4,000 to only $.25 Says New Study- 3D Printing Industry

3) The Linux Foundation announced the availability of a new training course, Administering Linux on Azure.

Linux Foundation Shares Some Love Back For Microsoft Azure- Forbes

4) "Verizon has solidified ONAP as the next-gen automation standard."

Verizon's Participation Solidifies ONAP as a Service Automation Standard, Says Analyst- FierceTelecom

5) Starting on Thursday, Slack will be available as a Snap, (an application package that’s available across a range of open-source-based Linux environments.)

Slack Comes to Linux as a Snap- TechCrunch

