This Week in Open Source News: The Linux Foundation Launches Networking Fund
This week in open source/Linux news, The Linux Foundation announced a restructuring of their networking projects under one umbrella, Slack launches on Linux, and more!
1) The Linux Foundation consolidated its networking project under one umbrella this week.
Linux Foundation Re-Orgs to Simplify Open Source Networking- LightReading
Linux Foundation Seeks to Bring Rhyme and Reason to Open-Source Networking Projects- ZDNet
2) While the Ubuntu app is still in beta, Canonical has brought Slack to its Linux platform.
Slack Launches On Linux- ITPro
3) "CNCF will be key to ensuring inter-operability of services across different vendors’ platforms."
What Does DevOps Do in 2018- infosecurity Magazine
4) Hyperledger has set in motion plans to give select startups access to some of the benefits accessed only by companies that are officially recognized."
