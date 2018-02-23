This Week in Open Source News: Documentary Series on Women in Tech to Premiere Next Month, Fake Linux News & More

This week in open source and Linux news: an exciting documentary series by open source communications veteran Jennifer Cloer to premiere in March, Steven J Vaughan-Nichols is fed up with fake Linux vulnerability story, and more! Read on to stay in the open source know!

1) Jennifer Cloer of reTHINKit PR & Wicked Flicks (former VP of Communications at The Linux Foundation) is premiering Episode 1 of her new documentary series about women in tech next month.

'Chasing Grace': Docuseries Tracks Women in Tech- The Business Journal

2) Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols is frustrated by fake news of a security hole that gives attackers complete control over Linux servers.

Bogus Linux Vulnerability Gets Publicity- ZDNet

3) New Linux Foundation project can support carrier availability and performance needs in cloud services optimized for edge computing systems and applications.

The Linux Foundation Opens to the Edge with Akraino Project- SDxCentral

4) The Forbes Tech council explains why companies put money towards FOSS.

Why Pay For Something When It's Free?- Forbes

5) "Musk is leaving the ethical AI organization he founded only two years ago."

Elon Musk Steps Down From Open Source AI Group- Vice Motherboard