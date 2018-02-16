This Week in Open Source News: Google's AMP Support to Snazz Up Email, Open Source Community Continues to Do Good & More

This week in open source and Linux news, Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages will now support web browsing in email, an op-ed on the continued value of the open source community and more! Read this week's digest to stay in the open source know.

1) Google is bringing its open source Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) capabilities to email today

Gmail Will Let You Browse Websites in Your Email With New AMP Support- The Verge

2) "[The open source community] and the code they’ve built over the past two decades — is the linchpin for so much important social good."

Two Decades On, Open Source Still Brings the World Together- siliconANGLE

3) Nathan Cranford shares his picks for the most popular open source projects, including Hyperledger and Kubernetes.

Five Noteworthy Open Source Projects- RCRWireless News

4) Hyperledger-based "Omnitude" makes middleware to bridge between difference blockchain databases.

Connecting Blockchains To 'Real' Business- Forbes