This Week in Open Source: Containers Could Bring Linux Apps to Chrome, New Network Edge Project Via Linux Foundation
This week in open source news, a new project from The Linux Foundation has been announced to create an open source software stack for network edge & much more! Read on for the top Linux and open source news of the week:
This move "could make Chrome OS a more powerful tool for developers and enterprises."
Why Containers Could Finally Bring Linux Apps to Chrome OS- TechRepublic
The Linux Foundation has announced a new open source project "intended to create an open source software stack to support high-availability cloud services that are optimized for edge computing systems and applications."
Linux Foundation Continues to Help Shape Telecoms Industry- ITWeb
This article outlines how you can get in on the active blockchain job market with training like The Linux Foundation's FREE edX MOOC:
The Blockchain Market is Hot; Here's How to Learn the Skills For It- ComputerWorld
Microsoft has "released an update that adds support for quantum development on macOS and Linux."
Microsoft Brings its Quantum Dev Kit to MacOS, Linux; New Kind of Qubit This Year- ars Technica
"The company's CTO of Data spoke with ZDNet about the growing importance of open source, given Microsoft now finds itself as one of the biggest contributors."
-
- Log in or register to post comments
- Print This
- Like (0 likes)