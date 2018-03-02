This Week in Open Source: Containers Could Bring Linux Apps to Chrome, New Network Edge Project Via Linux Foundation

This week in open source news, a new project from The Linux Foundation has been announced to create an open source software stack for network edge & much more! Read on for the top Linux and open source news of the week:

This move "could make Chrome OS a more powerful tool for developers and enterprises."

Why Containers Could Finally Bring Linux Apps to Chrome OS- TechRepublic

The Linux Foundation has announced a new open source project "intended to create an open source software stack to support high-availability cloud services that are optimized for edge computing systems and applications."

Linux Foundation Continues to Help Shape Telecoms Industry- ITWeb

This article outlines how you can get in on the active blockchain job market with training like The Linux Foundation's FREE edX MOOC:

The Blockchain Market is Hot; Here's How to Learn the Skills For It- ComputerWorld

Microsoft has "released an update that adds support for quantum development on macOS and Linux."

Microsoft Brings its Quantum Dev Kit to MacOS, Linux; New Kind of Qubit This Year- ars Technica

"The company's CTO of Data spoke with ZDNet about the growing importance of open source, given Microsoft now finds itself as one of the biggest contributors."

Why Open Source is So Important to Microsoft- ZDNet