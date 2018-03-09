This Week in Open Source News: CNCF Announces Graduation of Kubernetes at Open Source Leadership Summit & More

At The Linux Foundation's OSLS event in Sonoma this week, CNCF's COO Chris Aniszczyk announced that its Kubernetes project has become a full blown project. Read the rest of this installment of our weekly digest to stay in the know!

1) At the Open Source Leadership Summit this week, CNCF's COO announced that Kubernetes had been graduated to become a "full-blown open source project."

Kubernetes Becomes The First Project To Graduate From The Cloud Native Computing Foundation- Forbes

2) A developer-first open source protection service raises a big chunk of money. The platform "continuously finds and fixes known vulnerabilities and license violations in open source dependencies."

Snyk Raises $7M to Secure Usage of Open Source Software for Developers- SiliconANGLE

3) "The latest release of Bright Cluster Manager provides the ability for Bright customers to easily integrate OpenHPC libraries and packages for use within a Bright cluster."

Bright Computing Adds Support for OpenHPC- InsideHPC

4) To help address licensing complications, GitHub has open sourced "Licensed" -- an "internal tool they've used to automate some of GitHub's open-source projects licensing process."

GitHub Makes Open Source Project Licensing Easier With an Open Source Program- ZDNet

5) "[Linux distro] heavyweights like Debian and Kali Linux joining other Linux distros available on the Windows Store."

Linux on Windows: Here Are the Distros in Windows Store- Slash Gear