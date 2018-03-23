This Week in Open Source News: New ACRN Project For IoT Arrives, Sony Owes PS3 Owners $65 & More

This week in open source and Linux news, The Linux Foundation's new ACRN (yes, pronounced acorn) project offers a hypervisor designed for IoT, Sony owes disgruntled PS3 owners $65... because of Linux, and more!

1) "The Linux Foundation has released details of one of its open source projects, ACRN -- a hypervisor designed for the Internet of Things and embedded devices."

Linux Foundation Announces Open Source ACRN Hypervisor for the Internet of Things- betanews

2) Sony removed the ability to install Linux on a PS3, and folks aren't happy. The upside? You might be able to cash out.

Sony May Owe You $65 for Your Old PS3- Make Use Of

3) (LFN) and the Open Compute Project (OCP) announced they plan to collaborate to harmonize hardware and software.

OCP and Linux Foundation Bring Hardware Together with Software- SDxCentral

4) LG wants to make webOS, its proprietary operating system, open source. But is this lofty goal a mistake?

LG Wants To Make webOS Platform Open Source- CIO Today

5) This tool finds license dependencies early in the development life cycle