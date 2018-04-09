Best Linux Distributions: Find One That's Right for You

The landscape of Linux is vast and varied. And, if you’re considering migrating to the open source platform or just thinking about trying a new distribution, you’ll find a world of possibilities.

Luckily, Jack Wallen has reviewed many different Linux distributions over the years in order to make your life easier. Recently, he has compiled several lists of distributions to consider based on your starting point. If you’re brand-new to Linux, for example, check out his list of distributions that work right out of the box -- no muss, no fuss.

Jack also has lists of the best distros for developers, distros that won’t break the back of your old hardware, specialized distros for scientific and medical fields, and more. Check out Jack’s picks and see if one of these distributions is right for you.

To further simplify things, Jack breaks down his best distro choices in this article into the following categories: sysadmin, lightweight, desktop, distro with more to prove, IoT, and server. These categories should cover the needs of just about any Linux user.

In this article, Jack highlights three distributions for anyone to use, without having to put in a lot of extra time for configuration or problem solving.

Here Jack shares his picks for development efforts. Although each of these five distributions can be used for general development (with maybe one exception), they each serve a specific purpose.

Jack looks at four distributions that will make your aging machines relevant again.

These four specialized distributions are tailored to the needs of scientific and medical communities.

Learn more about Linux through the free "Introduction to Linux" course from The Linux Foundation and edX.