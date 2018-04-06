This Week in Open Source News: Dominating Themes at ONS, OpenContrail Evolves into Tungsten Fabric & More

This week in Linux and open source news, Juniper Network's OpenContrail is rebranded as a Linux Foundation project, the FierceTelecom Senior Editor reviews dominant themes at ONS North America 2018 & more!

1) "Juniper Networks’ open-source network virtualization platform OpenContrail has finished migrating to the Linux Foundation and rebranded itself as Tungsten Fabric."

Juniper OpenContrail Evolves Into the Linux Foundation’s Tungsten Fabric- RCRWireless News

2) "The themes laid out at [ONS] will likely continue to evolve throughout the year as service providers move forward with their virtualization plans."

Editor’s Corner—AI, Open Source, White Boxes and Vendor Openness Dominated ONS 2018’s Headlines- FierceTelecom

3) "Valve has posted a spirited defence of both Steam Machines and the future of gaming on Linux on its Steam Community forums."

Valve Insists There’s Still Life in Steam Machines and Linux Gaming- techradar

4) Linus Torvalds got the "normal and entirely boring release cycle" he wanted.

Linux 4.16 Arrives, Bringing More Spectre and Meltdown Fixes- ZDNet

5) Forbes provides tips for those wanting to "win the long game in [open source] computing".

Leadership Is The Secret To An Open Source Business Model- Forbes