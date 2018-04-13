This Week in Open Source News: OpenContrail Moves to The Linux Foundation, Enhanced Performance For Linux Games & More

This week in Linux and open source news, OpenContrail SDN becomes Tungsten Fabric, a new open source tool aims to improve the Linux gaming experience, and more! Stay in the open source know with our handy weekly news digest!

1) "This move is intended to expand the open source SDN developer community to bring about quicker development and to attract new users."

OpenContrail SDN Moves to Linux Foundation as Tungsten Fabric- Data Center Knowledge

2) "Feral Interactive [...] has released a new open source tool which is designed to ensure that Linux users get the best performance from its games."

Feral Has Created a New Frame-Rate Boosting Mode for Linux Games- TechRadar

3) "MEF worked with The Linux Foundation and ETSI to develop an NFV and SDN certification to focus on related knowledge and skills. Meantime, MEF published specs for its Presto APIs."

MEF Launches SDN Certification and Specs for Presto APIs- TechTarget

4) "A new open-source project from Google and Netflix aims to help other companies that want to modernize their application deployment practices."

Google and Netflix Team Up On Kayenta, an Open-Source Project For Automated Deployment Monitoring- GeekWire

5) "Linux users can pick which of 10 Linux distros the Slimbook Curve 24-inch screen all-in-one one is delivered with."

Linux All-in-One: Slimbook Curve Comes with Your Distro of Choice Pre-Installed- ZDNet