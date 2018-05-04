This Week in Open Source News: KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, Facebook to Open Source AI tools & More

This week in open source and Linux news, an update on all the happenings this week at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, Facebook announces plan to open source its AI tools, including Translate, and more!

1) Sean Michael Kerner shares an onsite update on all the happenings at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon in Europe.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU 2018: Towards the Multi-Cloud Future- ServerWatch

2) "Facebook announced it plans to open source some of its AI tools, including Translate, which translates 48 languages, and ELF, which teaches machines reasoning through gameplay."

Facebook to Release PyTorch 1.0 and Open Source AI Tools for Translation and Gameplay- VentureBeat

3) OPNFV is building on the foundation it has laid for integrating cloud-native into NFV with its sixth software release, which is called "Fraser."

OPNFV's Fraser Release Brings NFV Closer to Cloud Native Integration- FierceTelecom

4) Car makers BMW, General Motors, Ford, and Renault are the big names behind a new group announced today to explore the potential of the blockchain in the automotive and mobility space.

BMW, GM, Ford and Renault Launch Blockchain Research Group for Automotive Industry- TechCrunch

5) Linus Torvalds's favorite distro, Fedora 28, becomes available following a beta release.

Fedora 28 is Here -- Download the Overall Best Linux-Based Operating System Now!- BetaNews