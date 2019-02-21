DevOps Training for Network Engineers
Linux Foundation training has announced a new course designed to provide network engineers with the skills necessary to start applying DevOps practices and leverage their expertise in a DevOps environment.
In the new DevOps for Network Engineers course, you’ll learn how to navigate your role in the CI/CD cycle, find common ground, and use key tools to contribute effectively in areas like connectivity, network performance tuning, security, and other aspects of network management within a DevOps environment.
Network automation is becoming the standard in data centers, with major implications for network engineers. This online, self-paced course will help you become familiar with the tools needed to integrate your skills into the DevOps/Agile process.
Course highlights include:
-
How to integrate into a DevOps/Agile environment
-
Commonly used DevOps tools
-
How DevOps teams collaborate on projects
-
How to confidently work with software and configuration files in version control
-
How to confidently apply Agile principles in an organization
Learn more about the DevOps for Network Engineers course now.
