DevOps Training for Network Engineers

Linux Foundation training has announced a new course designed to provide network engineers with the skills necessary to start applying DevOps practices and leverage their expertise in a DevOps environment.

In the new DevOps for Network Engineers course, you’ll learn how to navigate your role in the CI/CD cycle, find common ground, and use key tools to contribute effectively in areas like connectivity, network performance tuning, security, and other aspects of network management within a DevOps environment.

Network automation is becoming the standard in data centers, with major implications for network engineers. This online, self-paced course will help you become familiar with the tools needed to integrate your skills into the DevOps/Agile process.

Course highlights include:

How to integrate into a DevOps/Agile environment

Commonly used DevOps tools

How DevOps teams collaborate on projects

How to confidently work with software and configuration files in version control

How to confidently apply Agile principles in an organization

Learn more about the DevOps for Network Engineers course now.