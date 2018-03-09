CNCF Sponsors New Free “Kubernetes Deployment and Security Patterns” eBook From The New Stack

CNCF is proud to sponsor a new FREE ebook from The New Stack titled Kubernetes Deployment and Security Patterns. Download the ebook today.

Moving beyond the shiny new technology stage, the reports posits that Kubernetes is now in adolescence. That means all eyes are tracking its growing maturity, how well it works in production, and what else is needed for Kubernetes to ascend further within enterprises of any size and across all industries, in all corners of the world. CNCF is also partnering with The New Stack and Huawei on a webinar that will explore international container growth.

Register today for “Global Container Adoption: A Closer Look at the Container Ecosystem in China” to be held 10 a.m. PT, March 20, 2018. Join Huawei CTO Dr. Ying Xiong, CNCF VP of Marketing Dee Kumar and The New Stack Editorial Director Libby Clark for the latest research, analysis and perspectives on how the container ecosystem is evolving in China.

eBook Highlights New Global Survey Data

Developers and Ops teams transitioning from VMs to containers will appreciate the detailed explanation and analysis the report includes on container orchestration and security patterns. The book also outlines how companies are deploying and securing Kubernetes, sharing insights from the most experienced users and advocates of the technology. Other highlights include:

The results of recent surveys (one from the CNCF and the other from The New Stack) detailing how current Kubernetes operators are using the software.

A recommendation of deployment patterns designed to help cluster operators deploy Kubernetes to manage containerized workloads.

A comparison of varying levels of control, costs and features to expect from different deployment patterns such as self-hosted/custom, managed Kubernetes, CaaS and PaaS platforms.

Analysis of emerging scenarios utilizing Kubernetes such as machine learning, serverless, edge computing and streaming analytics.

A detailed list of security considerations including threat models and various security considerations for a Kubernetes deployment, along with some best practices for operators to follow.

Chapter 1 dives into the latest research on Kubernetes adoption. It analyzes New Stack data, our cloud native survey results (see previous blog for survey highlights) and new findings from the same CNCF survey recently completed in China to offer a more global and broader look at Kubernetes deployment patterns and adoption challenges and trends. A close inspection of this data helps tell a more complete story on Kubernetes acceptance and dominance in the market.

In total, 764 respondents completed CNCF’s survey, with 187 responses from a questionnaire that was translated into Mandarin. Almost all (97 percent) respondents were using containers in some way, while 61 percent were using containers in production. Overall, 69 percent of respondents said they were using Kubernetes to manage containers. P.S. A more detailed analysis on China’s adoption of Kubernetes and key takeaways from the “Global Container Adoption: A Closer Look at the Container Ecosystem in China” webinar will be covered in a future CNCF blog.

By looking at many variables, such as company size, public, private or multi-cloud environments, workload types, and cluster size, Chapter 1 offers in-depth analysis of the tools and infrastructure surrounding Kubernetes in areas like storage, networking, security and monitoring and logging.











After carefully reviewing numerous data sets, TNS Writer Lawrence Hecht concludes: “At a high level, Kubernetes won the first battle of the container orchestration wars. Companies with competitive offerings, such as Docker and Mesosphere, now promote how their products interoperate with Kubernetes. The major cloud providers have followed suit, with Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Huawei Cloud and Microsoft Azure offering services to manage Kubernetes environments. Today, Kubernetes is the leading choice for managing containers at scale.”

Be sure to download the full book today and join us for the webinar.