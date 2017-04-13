APIStrat Conference Now Organized By The Linux Foundation and Open API Initiative

The API Strategy & Practice Conference has become a Linux Foundation event and will be jointly produced with the Open API Initiative (OAI), a Linux Foundation project, The Linux Foundation announced today.

APIStrat2017, to be held Oct. 31 - Nov. 2 in Portland, OR, will bring together everyone — from developers and IT teams, business users and executives to the API curious — to discuss opportunities and challenges in the API space. The event is now seeking speaking proposals from developers, industry thought leaders, and technical experts.

For the past seven years, APIStrat was organized by 3Scale, acquired by Red Hat in June 2016, which has donated the event to The Linux Foundation. This year, the eighth edition of the conference will once again provide a vendor-neutral space for discussion of the latest API topics.

“Like the Open API Initiative, (APIstrat) shares a commitment to a standard common format for API definitions, and see the transition for the event as a good fit,” said Steven Willmott, senior director and head of API Infrastructure, Red Hat.

In addition to APIStrat, The Linux Foundation hosts a variety of events that bring together the world's leading technologists. These include Open Source Summit North America and Europe, MesosCon, ApacheCon, Apache Big Data, and many more.

“Linux Foundation events aim to bring together more than 20,000 members of the open source community this year alone,” said Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin. “We’re pleased to team with OAI members and contributors to bring an already vibrant and well-regarded event to a broader open source community.”

The APIstrat call for proposals is now open through June, 16 at 11:59 PT. To help encourage the open collaboration, discussions, and debates necessary to help APIStrat be successful, The Linux Foundation and OAI invite you to share your creative ideas, enlightening case studies, best practices or technical knowledge.

Submit a Proposal Now