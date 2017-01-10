Linus Torvalds, Guy Hoffman, and Imad Sousou to Speak at Embedded Linux Conference Next Month

Linux creator Linus Torvalds will speak at Embedded Linux Conference and OpenIoT Summit again this year, along with renowned robotics expert Guy Hoffman and Intel VP Imad Sousou, The Linux Foundation announced today. These headliners will join session speakers from embedded and IoT industry leaders, including AppDynamics, Free Electrons, IBM, Intel, Micosa, Midokura, The PTR Group, and many others. View the full schedule now.

The co-located conferences, to be held Feb. 21-23 in Portland, Oregon, bring together embedded and application developers, product vendors, kernel and systems developers as well systems architects and firmware developers to learn, share, and advance the technical work required for embedded Linux and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Now in its 12th year, Embedded Linux Conference is the premier vendor-neutral technical conference for companies and developers using Linux in embedded products. While OpenIoT Summit is the first and only IoT event focused on the development of IoT solutions.

Keynote speakers at ELC and OpenIOT 2017 include Guy Hoffman, Cornell professor of mechanical engineering and IDC Media Innovation Lab co-director; Imad Sousou, vice president of the software and services group at Intel Corporation; and Linus Torvalds. Additional keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year was the first time in the history of ELC that Torvalds, a Linux Foundation fellow, spoke at the event. He was joined on stage by Dirk Hohndel, chief open source officer at VMware, who will conduct a similar on-stage interview again this year. The conversation ranged from IoT, to smart devices, security concerns, and more. You can see a video and summary of the conversation here.

Embedded Linux Conference session highlights include:

Making an Amazon Echo Compatible Linux System, Mike Anderson, The PTR Group

Transforming New Product Development with Open Hardware, Stephano Cetola, Intel

Linux You Can Drive My Car, Walt Miner, The Linux Foundation

Embedded Linux Size Reduction Techniques, Michael Opdenacker, Free Electrons

OpenIoT Summit session highlights include:

Voice-controlled home automation from scratch using IBM Watson, Docker, IFTTT, and serverless, Kalonji Bankole, IBM

Are Device Response Times a Neglected Risk of IoT?, Balwinder Kaur, AppDynamics

Enabling the management of constrained devices using the OIC framework, James Pace, Micosa

Journey to an Intelligent Industrial IOT Network, Susan Wu, Midokura

Check out the full schedule and register today to save $300. The early bird deadline ends on January 15. One registration provides access to all 130+ sessions and activities at both events.