The Linux Foundation Brings 3 New Open Source Events to China

LinuxCon, ContainerCon, and CloudOpen will be held in China this year for the first time, The Linux Foundation announced this week.

After the success of other Linux Foundation events in the country, including MesosCon Asia and Cloud Foundry Summit Asia, The Linux Foundation decided to offer its flagship LinuxCon, ContainerCon and CloudOpen events in China as well, said Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin.

“Chinese developers and businesses have strongly embraced open source and are contributing significant amounts of code to a wide variety of projects,” Zemlin said. “We have heard the call to bring more open source events to China.”

The flagship event, also known as LC3, will be held June 19-20, 2017 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. As it was in previous years, the event will also be held in North America and Europe this year under a new name, Open Source Summit.

LC3 will cover many of the hottest topics in open source, including open networking, Blockchain, compliance issues and the business and professionalization of open source.

Attendees will have access to the content of all three events with one registration. Activities will include 70+ educational sessions, keynotes from industry leaders, an exhibit hall for demonstrations and networking, hackathons, social events, and more.

LinuxCon is where the leading maintainers, developers and project leads in the Linux community and from around the world gather together for updates, education, collaboration and problem-solving to further the Linux ecosystem.

ContainerCon is the place to learn how to best take advantage of container technology, which is revolutionizing the way we automate, deploy and scale workloads; from hardware virtualization to storage to software defined networking, containers are helping to drive a cloud native approach.

CloudOpen gathers top professionals to discuss cloud platforms, automation and management tools, DevOps, virtualization, software-defined networking, storage and filesystems, Big Data tools and platforms, open source best practices, and much more.

The conference is designed to enable attendees to collaborate, share information and learn about the newest and most interesting open source technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud technologies, networking, microservices and more. It also provides insight into how to navigate and lead in the open source community.

Speaking proposals are being accepted through March 18. Submit your proposal now!

Registration for the event will be open in the coming weeks.