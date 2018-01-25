Patricia Florissi, Antony Passemard, Jon Corbet to Keynote at ELC + OpenIoT Summit North America

The schedule is now live for Embedded Linux Conference + OpenIoT Summit North America 2018.

Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) is where the world’s leading engineers and developers gather to learn about the newest embedded technologies, engage in important discussions, collaborate with peers, and gain a competitive advantage with innovative embedded Linux solutions.

OpenIoT Summit is a technical conference for system architects, firmware developers and software developers, helping to advance successful IoT developments and progress the development of industrial IoT solutions.

Sign up for ELC/OpenIoT Summit updates to get the latest information:

Keynote speakers include:

Massimo Banzi, Co-Founder, Arduino Project

Tim Bird, Senior Software Engineer, Sony Electronics

Amber Case, Author and Fellow at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center

Jonathan Corbet, Author, Kernel Developer and Executive Editor of LWN.net

Philip DesAutels, PhD, Senior Director of IoT, The Linux Foundation

Patricia Florissi, VP & Global CTO for Sales, Dell EMC

Antony Passemard, Product Management Lead - Cloud IoT, Google

Imad Sousou, Vice President, Software and Services Group & General Manager, Intel Open Source Technology Center, Intel Corporation

Kate Stewart, Senior Director of Strategic Programs, The Linux Foundation

Daniel Wilson, Roboticist and Author

Featured Sessions:

What Every Driver Developer Should Know about RT - Julia Cartwright, National Instruments

The Salmon Diet: Up-Streaming Drivers as a Form of Optimization - Gilad Ben-Yossef, Arm

Not Really, but Kind of Real Time Linux - Sandra Capri, Ambient Sensors

An Introduction to Asymmetric Multiprocessing: When this Architecture can be a Game Changer and How to Survive It - Nicola La Gloria & Laura Nao, Kynetics

Using Microservices to Create a Flexible IoT Software Platform - Jim White, Dell

Building an Open Source Stack for IoT Analytics - Fangjin Yang, Imply

Mixed Critical IoT Edge Systems through Virtualization - Michele Paolino, Virtual Open Systems

View the Full Schedule >>

Join experts from the world’s leading companies and open source projects for 100+ sessions as they present the information needed to lead successful IoT developments, progress the development of IoT solutions, and learn about the newest embedded technologies and innovative embedded Linux solutions.

Early bird pricing closes in 3 days. Register before January 28 and save $300!

REGISTER NOW