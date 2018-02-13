Last Chance to Save $150 on ELC + OpenIoT Summit North America

Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) + OpenIoT Summit - two premier conferences in the world of open source innovation. Register Now to Save $150.

ELC, now in its 13th year, is the top vendor-neutral technical conference for companies and developers using Linux in embedded products. Attend to collaborate with the technologists working on the latest in embedded systems, frameworks and applications.

The co-located OpenIoT Summit is a technical conference for developers and architects working on industrial IoT. Attend to increase your technical knowledge needed to deliver smart connected products that take advantage of the rapid evolution of IoT. This is the only IoT event focused on the development of open IoT solutions.

Attendees have access to all sessions and activities at both events.

Sign up for ELC/OpenIoT Summit updates to get the latest information:

VIEW THE FULL SCHEDULE

In addition to great speakers and sessions, attendees have access to the following activities and events:

Birds of a Feather Sessions : Unconference sessions let you work openly and collaborate with other top leading professionals in the embedded Linux and OpenIoT fields to solve today’s challenges and create tomorrow’s innovations.

Onsite Attendee Reception: Enjoy drinks and light bites as you connect and engage with other attendees while checking out the latest technologies from event sponsors and the community in the ELC Technical Showcase.

*New* Embedded Apprentice Linux Engineer Track : This new track is aimed at embedded engineers who are transitioning to Linux. The track is a set of nine seminars over three days - take as many or as few as you need. Seminars start with a 45-60 minute lecture or presentation, followed by an hour of lab time to practice relevant skills using a PocketBeagle board. $75 Registration Fee - to cover the cost of the HW kit.

Yocto Project Developer Day North America 2018: A one-day, hands-on training event that puts you in direct contact with Yocto Project developers. Developers will walk you through how to create custom-built Linux distribution for embedded devices by using layers and recipes designed to resolve incompatibilites between different configurations. Additional registration fee of $209, registration will increase on 2/28/18 to $249.

The Closing Game: A perennial favorite - the Closing game is part trivia, part pop culture, all fun, helping to close out this great event. You don’t want to miss this year’s version!

Final chance to save $150

Standard pricing closes in a few days. Register by February 17 to save $150.