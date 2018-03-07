One Week Until Embedded Linux Conference + OpenIoT Summit in Portland: Will You Join Us?

In just one week, you could be in good company, joining 900+ developers, architects, practitioners, and Embedded Linux and Industrial IoT technologists.

Taking place March 12-14 at the Hilton Portland, ELC + OpenIoT Summit will deliver:

100+ technical sessions: Conference sessions covering a range of technical topics from open industrial IoT solutions to embedded Linux development, led by experts from ARM, Dell, Intel, Microsoft, and many more.

Birds of a Feather Sessions (BoFs): Unconference sessions, organized by Yocto Project, OpenEmbedded, Open Source Foundries, Eclipse Foundation, Bootlin, and more, give you the opportunity to collaborate with other leading professionals.

Onsite Attendee Reception: Enjoy drinks and light bites as you connect and engage with other attendees while checking out the latest technologies in the ELC Technical Showcase.

*New* Embedded Apprentice Linux Engineer Track: This brand new track, featuring nine seminars over three days and designed for embedded engineers transitioning to Linux, includes both guided training and hands on lab time to practice skill building using a PocketBeagle board. Take as many or as few seminars as you need to hone the skills you need. Additional registration fee of $75.

Yocto Project Developer Day North America 2018: A one-day, hands-on training event that connects you directly to leading Yocto Project developers who will guide you through the creation of custom-built Linux distribution for embedded devices. Additional registration fee of $209.

The Closing Game: A perennial favorite - the closing game is part trivia, part pop culture, all fun, helping to close out this great event.

