Share Your Mesos Expertise: Submit a Proposal for MesosCon Europe Today

The Call For Papers (CFP) for MesosCon Europe is closing soon! Submit your proposal by July 28 for consideration.

MesosCon is an annual conference that brings together users and developers to share and learn about the project and its growing ecosystem. The conference will feature two days of sessions to learn more about the Apache Mesos core and related technologies. The program will include workshops to get started with Apache Mesos, keynote addresses from industry leaders, and sessions led by adopters and contributors.

Dates to Remember

CFP Close: July 28, 2017

CFP Notifications: August 28, 2017

Schedule Announced: August 30, 2017

Submit a proposal to speak at MesosCon Europe »

Suggested Topics

Here are a few examples of topics we would like to see:

Best practices and lessons on deploying and running Mesos at scale

Deep dives and tutorials into Mesos

Interesting extensions to Mesos (e.g., new communication models, support for new containerizers, new resource types and allocation models, etc.)

Improvements/additions to the Mesos ecosystem (packaging systems, monitoring, log aggregation, load balancing, service discovery, etc.)

New frameworks

Microservice design

Continuous delivery / DevOps (automating into production)

If you’re unsure about your proposal, or want some feedback or general advice, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We’ll be happy to help!

Our events are working conferences intended for professional networking and collaboration in the Linux community and we work closely with our attendees, sponsors, and speakers to help keep The Linux Foundation events professional, welcoming, and friendly.

Not interested in speaking but want to attend? Linux.com readers receive 5% off the “attendee” registration with code LINUXRD5.

Register for MesosCon North America »

Register for MesosCon Europe »