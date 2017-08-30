MesosCon Europe Features Expert Talks from Netflix, Verizon, Microsoft, and More

MesosCon Europe, taking place Oct. 25-27 in Prague, Czech Republic, is an annual conference organized by the Apache Mesos community that brings together users and developers to share and learn about the project and its growing ecosystem.

This year’s conference schedule will feature a one-day hackathon followed by two days of sessions focused on the Apache Mesos Core and related technologies.

Featured keynote speakers include:

Katharina Probst, Engineering Manager, Edge Systems, Netflix, covering applications to reliability and operational insights

Eugen Feller, Principal Software Engineer, Verizon discussing implementing a serverless computing platform on Apache Mesos

Pierre Cheynier, Operations Engineer, Criteo presenting on operating 600+ Mesos servers on 7 datacenters

Session highlights include:

Building FAST Data Solutions with DC/OS on Azure - Rob Bagby, Microsoft

Deep Learning with GPU on Mesos with Serverless Computing - Mandeep Gandhi, Adobe Systems

More Bang for Your Buck: How Yelp Autoscales Mesos + Marathon on AWS Spot Fleet - Rob Johnson, Yelp

Running Distributed TensorFlow on DC/OS - Kevin Klues, 1980

A Year with Apache Aurora - Rick Mangi, Chartbeat

The full lineup of all MesosCon Europe speakers and sessions can be viewed here. This conference is co-located with Open Source Summit Europe (separate registration is required).

Registration is discounted by $200 through Sept. 2, and academic rates are available. Applications are also being accepted for diversity and needs-based scholarships.