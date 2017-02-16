AT&T, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Visa, and More to Speak at Open Networking Summit 2017

The Linux Foundation has announced keynote speakers and session highlights for Open Networking Summit, to be held April 3-6, 2017 in Santa Clara, CA.

ONS promises to be the largest, most comprehensive and most innovative networking and orchestration event of the year. The event brings enterprises, carriers, and cloud service providers together with the networking ecosystem to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of open source networking.

Speakers and attendees at Open Networking Summit represent the best and brightest in next-generation open source networking and orchestration technologies.

ONS keynote speakers

Martin Casado, a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and co-founder of Nicira (acquired by VMware in 2012) will give a keynote on the future of networking. (See our Q&A with Casado for a sneak preview.)

Other keynote speakers include:

John Donovan, Chief Strategy Officer and Group President – AT&T Technology and Operations with Andre Fuetsch, President AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer at AT&T

Justin Dustzadeh, VP, Head of Global Infrastructure Network Services, Visa

Dr. Hossein Eslambolchi, Technical Advisor to Facebook, Chairman & CEO, 2020 Venture Partners

Albert Greenberg, Corporate Vice President Azure Networking, Microsoft

Rashesh Jethi, SVP Engineering at Amadeus IT Group SA, the world’s leading online travel platform

Sandra Rivera, Vice President Datacenter Group, General Manager, Network Platforms Group, Intel Corporation

Amin Vahdat, Google Fellow and Technical Lead for Networking, Google

ONS session speakers

Summit sessions will cover the full scope of open networking across enterprise, cloud and service providers. Topics that will be explored at the event include container networking, software-defined data centers, cloud-native application development, security, network automation, microservices architecture, orchestration, SDN, NFV and so much more. Look forward to over 75 tutorials, workshops, and sessions led by networking innovators.

Session highlights include:

Accelerated SDN in Azure, Daniel Firestone, Microsoft

Troubleshooting for Intent-based Networking, Joon-Myung Kang, Hewlett Packard Labs

Beyond Micro-Services Architecture, Larry Peterson, Open Networking Lab

Combining AI and IoT. New Industrial Revolution in our houses and in the Universe, Karina Popova, LINK Mobility

Rethinking NFV: Where have we gone wrong, and how can we get it right?, Scott Shenker, UC Berkeley

View the full schedule with many more sessions across six tracks.

Linux.com readers can register now with the discount code, LINUXRD5, for 5% off the registration price. Register to attend by February 19 and save more than $800 over late registration pricing.