Speak at The Linux Foundation’s Open Source Summit and Automotive Linux Summit in Japan

More than 600 open source professionals, developers and operators will convene in Tokyo this year to collaborate, share information, and learn at Open Source Summit Japan. The technical conference will cover the latest in open source technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing, software-defined networking, and more.

This year Open Source Summit Japan will also be co-located with Automotive Linux Summit, to be held May 31 - June 2 at the Tokyo Conference Center. Automotive Linux Summit gathers the most innovative minds from the automotive arena including automotive systems engineers, Linux experts, R&D managers, business executives, open source licensing and compliance specialists and community developers. The event connects the developer community with the vendors and users providing and using the code in order to drive the future of embedded devices in automotive.

The Linux Foundation is now seeking proposals for both conferences from speakers with fresh ideas, enlightening case studies, best practices, or deep technical knowledge.

The deadline to submit proposals is March 4. Submit your proposal now!

Some suggested topics for Open Source Summit Japan 2017 speakers include:

Kernel (e.g., CGroups, Namespaces, Zones)

Container Runtime (e.g. Docker, rkt, LXC, LXD, openvz, lmctfy, Warden, libvirt-lxc)

Orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes, Mesos)

Real World Experiences with SDN & NFV Deployment

SDN for Service Providers

Is there a Benefit for SDN in Enterprise Networks?

Open Network Hardware (Both Hardware Design and Operating Systems)

See the full list of suggested topics for Open Source Summit Japan and Automotive Linux Summit and tips for creating a great proposal.

Not interested in speaking but want to attend? Linux.com readers get 5% off the “attendee” registration with code LINUXRD5. Register now to save over $150 on Open Source Summit Japan through April 16.

There is a complimentary add-on option on the Open Source Summit Japan registration form to join Automotive Linux Summit.