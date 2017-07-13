Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Speak on Art and the Internet at Open Source Summit North America

Actor and online entrepreneur Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be speaking at Open Source Summit North America — Sept. 11-14 in Los Angeles, CA — about his experiences with collaborative technologies.

Gordon-Levitt, the founder and director of HITRECORD -- an online production company that makes art collaboratively with more than half a million artists of all kinds -- will share his views on the evolution of the Internet as a collaborative medium and offer some key technological lessons learned since the company’s launch.

Other new additions to the keynote lineup are:

Wim Coekaerts, Senior Vice President, Linux and Virtualization Engineering, Oracle

Chris Wright, Vice President & Chief Technologist, Office of Technology at Red Hat

And, previously announced speakers include:

Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux and Git, in conversation with Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of The Linux Foundation

Tanmay Bakshi, a 13-year-old Algorithm-ist and Cognitive Developer, Author and TEDx Speaker

Bindi Belanger, Executive Program Director, Ticketmaster

Christine Corbett Moran, NSF Astronomy and Astrophysics Postdoctoral Fellow, CalTech

Dan Lyons, FORTUNE Columnist and Bestselling Author of "Disrupted: My Misadventure in the Startup Bubble”

Jono Bacon, Community Manager, Author, Podcaster

Nir Eyal, Behavioral Designer and Bestselling Author of "Hooked: How to Build Habit Forming Products”

Ross Mauri, General Manager, IBM z Systems & LinuxONE, IBM

Zeynep Tufekci, Professor, New York Times Writer, Author and Technosociologist

The full exciting lineup of Open Source Summit North America speakers and 200+ sessions can be viewed here.

Register by July 30th and save $150! Linux.com readers receive a special discount. Use LINUXRD5 to save an additional $47.