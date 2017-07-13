July 13, 2017

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Speak on Art and the Internet at Open Source Summit North America

oss_na_speakercards_jgl2.jpg

Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been added to the list of keynote presenters at Open Source Summit North America.
Used with permission

Actor and online entrepreneur Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be speaking at Open Source Summit North America — Sept. 11-14 in Los Angeles, CA — about his experiences with collaborative technologies.

Gordon-Levitt, the founder and director of HITRECORD -- an online production company that makes art collaboratively with more than half a million artists of all kinds -- will share his views on the evolution of the Internet as a collaborative medium and offer some key technological lessons learned since the company’s launch.

Other new additions to the keynote lineup are:

  • Wim Coekaerts, Senior Vice President, Linux and Virtualization Engineering, Oracle

  • Chris Wright, Vice President & Chief Technologist, Office of Technology at Red Hat

And, previously announced speakers include:

  • Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux and Git, in conversation with Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of The Linux Foundation

  • Tanmay Bakshi, a 13-year-old Algorithm-ist and Cognitive Developer, Author and TEDx Speaker

  • Bindi Belanger, Executive Program Director, Ticketmaster

  • Christine Corbett Moran, NSF Astronomy and Astrophysics Postdoctoral Fellow, CalTech

  • Dan Lyons, FORTUNE Columnist and Bestselling Author of "Disrupted: My Misadventure in the Startup Bubble”

  • Jono Bacon, Community Manager, Author, Podcaster

  • Nir Eyal, Behavioral Designer and Bestselling Author of "Hooked: How to Build Habit Forming Products”

  • Ross Mauri, General Manager, IBM z Systems & LinuxONE, IBM

  • Zeynep Tufekci, Professor, New York Times Writer, Author and Technosociologist

The full exciting lineup of Open Source Summit North America speakers and 200+ sessions can be viewed here.

Register by July 30th and save $150! Linux.com readers receive a special discount. Use LINUXRD5 to save an additional $47.

