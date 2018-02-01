Call for Proposals Now Open - Speak at Open Source Summit Japan, North America, Europe

Open Source Summit Japan, North America and Europe are the leading conferences for developers, architects and other technologists – as well as open source community and industry leaders – to collaborate, share information, learn about the the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.

Join us in Tokyo, Vancouver, or Edinburgh to share your expertise with 2,000+ technologists and open source community members.

Conference Tracks at all three events include:

Cloud Native Apps/Serverless/Microservices

Infrastructure & Automation (Cloud / Cloud Native / DevOps)

Linux Systems

Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics

Emerging Technologies & Wildcard (Networking, Edge, IoT, Hardware, Blockchain)

Additional tracks featured at Open Source Summit North America & Europe

Diversity Empowerment Summit

Open Collaboration Conference (Community, Compliance, Governance, Culture)

Innovation at Apache (ASF track)

Suggested Topics & CFP Deadlines:

Open Source Summit Japan

June 20-22 in Tokyo

CFP Deadline: March 18

Submit for the co-located Automotive Linux Summit here.

Open Source Summit North America

August 29-31 in Vancouver

CFP Deadline: April 29

Open Source Summit Europe

October 22-24 in Edinburgh

CFP Deadline: July 1

Submit for the co-located Embedded Linux Conference here.

Watch Keynotes from Open Source Summit Japan, North America, and Europe 2017

Learn more about the CFP process and submit your speaking proposal today.

Not submitting, but planning to attend? Register now and save with early bird pricing!