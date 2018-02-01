Call for Proposals Now Open - Speak at Open Source Summit Japan, North America, Europe
Open Source Summit Japan, North America and Europe are the leading conferences for developers, architects and other technologists – as well as open source community and industry leaders – to collaborate, share information, learn about the the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.
Join us in Tokyo, Vancouver, or Edinburgh to share your expertise with 2,000+ technologists and open source community members.
Conference Tracks at all three events include:
- Cloud Native Apps/Serverless/Microservices
- Infrastructure & Automation (Cloud / Cloud Native / DevOps)
- Linux Systems
- Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics
- Emerging Technologies & Wildcard (Networking, Edge, IoT, Hardware, Blockchain)
Additional tracks featured at Open Source Summit North America & Europe
- Diversity Empowerment Summit
- Open Collaboration Conference (Community, Compliance, Governance, Culture)
- Innovation at Apache (ASF track)
Suggested Topics & CFP Deadlines:
June 20-22 in Tokyo
CFP Deadline: March 18
Submit for the co-located Automotive Linux Summit here.
Open Source Summit North America
August 29-31 in Vancouver
CFP Deadline: April 29
October 22-24 in Edinburgh
CFP Deadline: July 1
Submit for the co-located Embedded Linux Conference here.
Get Inspired!
Watch Keynotes from Open Source Summit Japan, North America, and Europe 2017
Learn more about the CFP process and submit your speaking proposal today.
Not submitting, but planning to attend? Register now and save with early bird pricing!
- Register Now for Open Source Summit Japan
- Register Now for Open Source Summit North America
- Register Now for Open Source Summit Europe
-
- Log in or register to post comments
- Print This
- Like (0 likes)