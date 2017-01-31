Vault Linux Storage & Filesystems Conference Includes Talks By Alluxio, Facebook, LinkedIn, Red Hat, and More

The Linux Foundation today announced the speaker lineup for the Vault Linux Storage & Filesystems Conference, taking place March 22-23 in Cambridge, MA.

Vault is the leading technical event dedicated to Linux storage and filesystems where developers and operators in the filesystems and storage space can advance computing for data storage. Linux has been at the center of the advances in data, filesystems and storage with its widespread use in cloud computing, big data and other data-intensive computing workloads. At Vault, hardware vendors collaborate within the Linux community to develop cutting-edge storage hardware, helping transform Linux into a leader in the storage industry.

Haoyuan Li, CEO of Alluxio (formerly Tachyon), will present a keynote on the San Mateo-based startup’s journey thus far and the road ahead. The open source, software-only storage company, which focuses on big data analytics jobs with Apache Spark, recently struck up a partnership with Dell EMC’s private cloud. And last year Alluxio announced an integration with Huawei’s big data storage solution.

Facebook’s Josef Bacik, Oracle’s Martin Petersen, and Red Hat’s Rik van Riel will also give a keynote recap of the invitation-only Linux Storage, Filesystem & Memory Management Summit, which will be held directly preceding Vault in the same venue. The summit gathers foremost development and research experts and kernel subsystem maintainers to map out and implement improvements to the Linux filesystem, storage and memory management subsystems that will make their way into the mainline kernel in the coming years.

Other speakers at Vault include:

Ahmed El-Shimi from Minima will provide insight into using machine learning to predict storage failures.

Felix GV from LinkedIn will explore how they refresh 100TB of data per day across multiple datacenters using Project Voldemort.

Kernel hacker Christoph Hellwig will illuminate filesystem and block storage optimizations in his talk, “Improving block discard support throughout the Linux Storage Stack.”

Kevin Vigor from Facebook will examine how NFS is critical infrastructure and lessons they’ve learned from running it at very large scale in his talk: “NFS @ scale: worst. protocol. evar. (except for all the others)“.

Sage Weil from Red Hat will discuss a new storage backend for Ceph named “Bluestore.”

