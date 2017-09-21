Open Source Summit in Los Angeles: Day 1 in 5 Minutes

Open Source Summit North America in Los Angeles was packed with keynotes, technical sessions, and special presentations, including a conversation with Linux creator Linus Torvalds. In case you couldn't make it, CodePop.com's Gregg Pollack has put together some short videos recapping highlights of the event.

Here's Day 1 in 5 minutes!

You can see more at Open SourceCraft on YouTube.

And, you can watch the full-length keynotes from Open Source Summit North America at LinuxFoundation.org.