September 21, 2017

Open Source Summit in Los Angeles: Day 1 in 5 Minutes

Linus Torvalds
Check out these quick video recaps of Open Source Summit in Los Angeles.
The Linux Foundation

Open Source Summit North America in Los Angeles was packed with keynotes, technical sessions, and special presentations, including a conversation with Linux creator Linus Torvalds. In case you couldn't make it, CodePop.com's Gregg Pollack has put together some short videos recapping highlights of the event. 

Here's Day 1 in 5 minutes!

You can see more at Open SourceCraft on YouTube.

And, you can watch the full-length keynotes from Open Source Summit North America at LinuxFoundation.org.

